Man involved in police pursuit sentenced in central Alberta

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta man has been sentenced for his role in a police chase in which an RCMP cruiser was rammed several times.

Daniel Jordan Buehler, who is 21 and from Sylvan Lake, pleaded guilty this week to charges that included possession of stolen property and failing to stop for police.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail, but given eight months of credit for time in pre-trial custody.

Chelsey Gerbrandt, who is 22 and from Red Deer, had already been sentenced to one year in jail and 15 months probation for her role.

Court heard that RCMP came across a truck last September that had been reported stolen, and a woman driving the truck rammed a cruiser several times before taking off with her passenger.

Police came across the pickup about half an hour later, saw that the two suspects had switched seats and had to put down a spikebelt to stop the truck.