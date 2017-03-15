Police investigating death of 17-year-old boy found on work site in Bradford

BRADFORD, Ont. — South Simcoe Police are asking for help from the public after the body of a teenage boy was found at a construction site in Bradford, Ont.

Construction workers discovered the body on Wednesday morning at the site (off Miller Avenue).

Officers say the youth was found beside an overturned forklift.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but they're asking anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area to contact them.