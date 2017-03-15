Syncrude says most of its workforce has returned to oilsands site after fire

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Syncrude says most of its workforce has returned to an oilsands site in northern Alberta after an explosion and fire Tuesday.

But company spokesman Will Gibson couldn't say whether production has resumed after a fire erupted at the Mildred Lake upgrader.

One worker was injured and taken to hospital in nearby Fort McMurray in serious but stable condition.

Syncrude says firefighting crews had the blaze under control by Tuesday evening.

Another fire at the Mildred Lake site in August 2015 slashed output at the facility by about 80 per cent.