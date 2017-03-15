Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical 'Come From Away' on Broadway

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be heading to Broadway tonight for a performance of Canadian 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away."

Trudeau previously announced on Twitter that he planned to attend the show with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and that he was "looking forward to showing New Yorkers Canada at its best."

Created by husband-and-wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein, "Come From Away" is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size after local residents sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed following the tragedy.

"Come From Away" had its official Broadway opening on Sunday, which was followed by widespread critical raves from publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post and Chicago Tribune.