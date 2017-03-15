Union for government workers accuses province of unfair labour practice

REGINA — The union representing Saskatchewan government workers has filed a complaint with the labour relations board that argues the province is subverting the bargaining process.

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union says its unfair labour practice challenge is in response to government plans to roll back wages and benefits for public-sector workers.

Last week, Premier Brad Wall announced a 3.5 per cent cut to compensation costs across the public sector, but said how the cut is achieved would be negotiated with unions.

SGEU president Bob Bymoen says the government is attempting to dictate the terms of contracts and that's a breach of the bargaining process.

The complaint also claims the province did not act in good faith when it privatized cleaning of government-owned buildings and told janitorial staff to reapply for their jobs with private contractors.

All the measures come as the province tries to tackle a $1.2-billion deficit.

"Not only is government guilty of attacking some of the most vulnerable, lowest paid members of the public service, but it has breached the rights of those workers by putting them into the position of having to bargain with government as individuals instead of as members of their union," Bymoen said Wednesday.