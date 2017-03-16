Auto workers union takes aim at Trump examination of auto fuel standards

OTTAWA — The head of Canada's largest private-sector union say he will fight any attempt to roll back environmentally friendly regulations in the auto industry following President Donald Trump's decision to re-examine fuel efficiency regulations.

Jerry Dias, the president of Unifor, which includes Canadian auto workers, calls Trump a "climate change denier" who has no hope of rolling back Obama-era regulations on the fuel efficiency of cars and trucks.

Dias says Trump faces major hurdles in implementing the changes because altering the regulations would require widespread consultations that could take years.

Unlike Trump's executive orders on immigration, his decision to re-examine the auto emissions regulations is subject to a long timeline.

The Environmental Protection Agency would have to decide by April 2018 whether the standards set for the years 2022-2025 are appropriate.