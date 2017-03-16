Father says son who was shot by police is recovering in Edmonton hospital

EDMONTON — The father of a man who was shot by police officers this week says his son is awake and talking, and has accepted the consequences of what's going to happen.

Glenn Pelletier tells CTV News he rushed to Edmonton from his home in Saskatchewan after hearing that police fired on his son, Glenn Ironchild, in the middle of a busy intersection in the city's northeast.

Police alleged Ironchild pointed a rifle at bystanders and then at officers.

A 10-year veteran discharged his firearm, injuring Ironchild, who was rushed to hospital.

CTV News has learned through court documents that Ironchild had received a lifetime weapons ban as part of a 2012 conviction for a violent crime, and was wanted on warrants at the time of the shooting.

Ironchild has not yet been charged after this week's incident.

“I believe he’s trying to find his way, he’s feeling bad, of hurting somebody else, that was never in his plans,” said Pelletier, who works as an addictions counsellor in Saskatchewan.

“We need to help him, even at 36 years old they still slip through the cracks.”

Pelletier said he blames himself for not always being part of his son’s life, but said that will change, and he’s here for Ironchild from now on.

Pelletier didn’t have details on the extent of his son’s injuries, but said he suffered a chest wound, and a bullet passed through his lung and out his back.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which probes police shootings, has taken over the investigation.