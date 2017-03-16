Feds expected to help Canadian startups in budget by becoming bigger customer

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is expected to announce plans in next week's federal budget to ensure Ottawa uses its massive buying power to help deliver a boost to the country's emerging, high-growth companies.

The changes would open the door for the government — which spends $7 billion annually on goods and services — to become a far bigger customer of new technologies developed by Canadian startups.

A government insider who was not authorized to speak publicly says the modifications are expected to make the existing Build in Canada Innovation Program far more ambitious.

The program has awarded a total of about $78 million in contracts since it was created in 2010 — and the adjustments are expected to significantly increase the procurement cash available to startups.

The revamped program is also expected to invite companies to offer customized solutions for the government's needs — rather than off-the-shelf options.

The modification would mostly result in a reallocation of how government money is spent, so it isn't expected to add significant costs.