Fire at Alberta oilsands site has been extinguished, Syncrude says

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A fire at a Syncrude oilsands facility in northern Alberta has been extinguished, two days after it broke out.

The company says it is still investigating the cause of the fire, which started in an oil supply line at the Mildred Lake upgrader.

Crews allowed the fire to continue to burn in order to safely dispose of chemicals left in the line.

Officials including those with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety remain on site to investigate.

Syncrude says an employee who was injured in the fire remains in stable condition in an Edmonton hospital.