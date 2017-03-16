Five stories in the news today, March 16

Five stories in the news for Thursday, March 16:

———

PM TRUDEAU, DIGNITARIES WATCH 'COME FROM AWAY'

It was a night to remember on Broadway for hundreds of theatregoers, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump. A bevy of political power-players attended "Come From Away," about Canadians helping stranded travellers in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks.

———

SPENDING, DEFICIT EXPECTED IN ALBERTA BUDGET

It's budget day in Alberta, and the government is promising renewed spending to protect frontline services. Finance Minister Joe Ceci has said Albertans should expect a deficit, but also steps to bring the red ink under control.

———

MAJOR HIGHWAY REOPENS IN ONTARIO

Traffic is flowing again on a stretch of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario that was closed for more than 24 hours after a pileup and chemical spill that left one man dead. Police have identified a 45-year-old truck driver from Hamilton as the victim of Tuesday's crash, which was blamed on snowy weather that continues today in eastern Quebec.

———

SYNCRUDE SAYS BROKEN SUPPLY LINE CAUSED FIRE

Syncrude Canada says a fire at its Mildred Lake oilsands upgrader was caused by a supply line that broke and leaked light oil, injuring one worker. The company says most of its workforce has returned to the northern Alberta mining complex, and crews were allowing the blaze to burn itself out.

———

CANADA GOOSE TO GO PUBLIC IN NEW YORK, TORONTO

Canada Goose, whose winter jackets have been made famous by the likes of Daniel Craig and Kate Upton, is going public today on stock markets in Toronto and New York. The Toronto-based company, which makes expensive parkas with fur-lined hoods, is debuting with an initial public offering of 20 million shares.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau in Frankfurt for discussions ahead of G20 Conference.

— Statistics Canada releases Canada's international transactions in securities for January.

— Sentencing hearing continues in Ottawa for suspended RCMP officer convicted in the severe abuse of his 11-year-old son.

— Former prime minister Stephen Harper will be the guest of honour at the Annual B'nai Brith Calgary dinner.