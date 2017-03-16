Garneau to outline new rules, fines for drones flown too close to airports

OTTAWA — The federal government is enacting stricter measures and fines for anyone who flies a drone too close to an airport or plane.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is set to unveil the measures this morning and curb the number of incidents in which recreational drones have come too close to planes, which has more than tripled since 2014.

The government will require all recreational drone operators to mark their drone with their contact information and forbid their use at night.

Drones will no longer be able to fly higher than 90 metres, within 75 metres of any buildings, vehicles or people, or within nine kilometres of any airport.

The rules don't apply to commercial, academic or research drone use.