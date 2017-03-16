Michael Chong becomes poster boy for sanitary washrooms in Guatemala
OTTAWA — If cleanliness is next to godliness, Michael Chong is all-powerful — at least in Guatemala.
The Conservative MP and leadership contender has become the poster boy for spotless public washrooms in the Central American country.
His larger-than-life, smiling visage has been spotted gracing a large poster outside a Guatemalan washroom.
The poster announces a "special service" for men: sanitary and hygienic bathroom facilities.
The poster was spied by a visiting Canadian, Bailey Greenspon, who tweeted a photo that's provoking hilarity on Parliament Hill.
Chisholm Pothier, communications director for Chong's leadership campaign, says in a tweet that even Guatemalans think Chong is special; "you can too Canada."