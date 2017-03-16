Reward increased for information to help find New Brunswick woman

MONCTON, N.B. — A reward to help find a New Brunswick woman, missing since August, has been increased to $12,000.

Friends and family of Jami Springer of Moncton have raised $10,000, in addition to the up to $2,000 award offered by Crime Stoppers.

The 28-year-old woman was last seen on Aug. 31, 2016, in Moncton and the RCMP's Major Crime Unit continues to investigate her disappearance as suspicious.

RCMP Const. Hans Ouellette says police believe someone knows what happened to Springer and he's strongly urging anyone with information to come forward.

Members of her family have been flooding social media with pictures of Springer in the hopes someone will recognize her and have information to help find her.

The RCMP have posted numerous pictures of Springer, most showing her various tattoos.