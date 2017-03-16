Sen. Don Meredith, in conversation with The Canadian Press

Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith has told The Canadian Press he is deeply sorry about his relationship with a teenager, which has been the subject of a scathing ethics report, but says he is not ready to resign. Here's his explanation, in his own words:

This is a moral failing on my part towards my family, my wife, my children who support me. And I will go forward from this day. I'll go forward from this incident.

I am currently, on the advice of my doctors, on a medical leave. A report has just come out that has detrimental impact upon me as a human being, my family, as human beings.

I believe that it was my right to consider all options that are available to me and that's exactly what I plan to do, making no rushed depictions or rushed conclusions.

With anyone, any individual, any Canadian, you have to take time to seek counsel, to seek advice, and that's exactly what I'm doing.