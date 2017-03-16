Some highlights from Alberta's 2017 budget

EDMONTON — The Alberta government released a budget Thursday that banks on the province's economy rebounding from recent hard times. Here are some of the highlights:

— Revenue is forecast to hit $45 billion.

— The deficit is pegged at $10.3 billion.

— Tax revenue is forecast at $21.8 billion, up almost 6 per cent from year prior.

— Bitumen royalties are estimated at $2.5 billion while conventional oil royalties are pegged at $476 million.

— Operational spending is growing by 2.2 per cent.

— There is $4.5 billion earmarked over the next four years for infrastructure, including $100 million in new money to help First Nations get access to clean water.

— A new hospital in Edmonton at a cost of $400 million.

— A new continuing care centre in Calgary at a cost of $131 million.

— Red Deer is getting a new court house at a cost of $97 million.

— There is $14.5 million in the budget to hire more Crown prosecutors and support staff.

— Education funding hits $8.2 billion with money for 10 new schools and 16 more replacements and modernizations