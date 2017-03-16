Two hurt in shooting at Burlington chiropratic clinic
Halton regional police say officers were called to the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic just after noon and found two people injured.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police are investigating a double shooting at a clinic in Burlington, Ont.
Halton regional police say officers were called to the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic just after noon and found two people injured.
They say the two were taken to hospital and their conditions are presently unknown.
Police say no suspects are sought and there is no concern for public safety.