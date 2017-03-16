Two hurt in shooting at Burlington chiropratic clinic

News / Canada

Halton regional police say officers were called to the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic just after noon and found two people injured.

Torstar News Service

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police are investigating a double shooting at a clinic in Burlington, Ont.

They say the two were taken to hospital and their conditions are presently unknown.

Police say no suspects are sought and there is no concern for public safety.

