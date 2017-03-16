News / Canada

A quick look at the winners and losers of Alberta's 2017 budget

There's plenty of good news for Alberta students, patients, and seniors. Fans of tax cuts, however? Not so much.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley arrives for a meeting of provincial premiers in Whitehorse, Yukon, Thursday, July, 21, 2016. The provincial budget was released Thursday, March 16, 2017.

EDMONTON — The Alberta government released its budget Thursday. Here are some of the winners and losers:

Winners

Grade School Students and their parents — The budget will increase funding to match enrolment, build 10 new schools and upgrade or replace another 16. Schools fees paid by parents are also being cut by $54 million.

Post-Secondary Students — The government will extend a tuition freeze for a third year. There is also a two per cent hike to operating grants for institutions.

Patients and Seniors — There's money in the budget to build a new hospital in Edmonton, a continuing care centre in Calgary and build or upgrade care facilities provincewide.

The eco–conscious — Over the next three years, the province will reinvest $5.4 billion from the carbon tax into everything from free energy efficient light bulbs to rapid-transit projects.

Smokers and drinkers — The budget doesn't contain any new hikes to cigarettes or liquor.

Losers

Corporations — Corporate profits were hit hard in 2015 and 2016 and the budget forecasts it will take another five years to recover.

Future Taxpayers — Even if oil prices rebound as expected, Alberta's debt will be $71 billion by decade's end with interest payments over $2 billion a year.

Current taxpayers — The budget contains no new tax cuts.

Natural gas prices — Prices are expected to remain weak due mainly to increasing production of US shale gas.

Fiscal hawks — The $10.3-billion deficit budget doesn't heed the call of critics who wanted the NDP to rein in spending.

