Bail hearing set for Canadian accused in Yahoo email hack

HAMILTON — A Canadian man of Kazakh origins arrested in a massive hack of Yahoo emails has appeared briefly via video link in a Hamilton, Ontario court where a date has been set for his bail hearing.

Karim Baratov did not say anything Friday during his appearance.

The 22-year-old is set to appear again on April 5.

He was arrested under the extradition act on Tuesday in the Ontario community of Ancaster, Ontario.

U.S. authorities said earlier this week that Baratov and three others, including two men alleged to be officers of the Russian Federal Security Service, were indicted for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.