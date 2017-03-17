Government compensates and apologizes to Canadians tortured in Syria

OTTAWA — The federal government has given apologies and compensation to three Canadians who were tortured in Syria.

The government says it has settled lawsuits filed by the men over the federal role in their ordeals, though details of the settlement were not made public.

In October 2008, an inquiry led by former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci found Canadian officials contributed to the torture of Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad El Maati and Muayyed Nureddin by sharing information with foreign agencies.

Iacobucci concluded the men were brutalized in Syrian custody and, in the case of El Maati, in Egypt as well.

The former judge cited the RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs for mistakes in the cases.

All three men deny involvement in terrorism and none has ever been charged.