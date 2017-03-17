Man charged in slaying of spouse at long-term care facility to seek bail: lawyer

MONTREAL — The lawyer for a Montreal man charged with killing his wife at a long-term care facility says she intends to seek bail for her client.

Elfriede-Andree Duclervil says Michel Cadotte doesn't represent a risk to society and that some people see his alleged actions as driven by compassion.

Cadotte, 55, appeared briefly in a Montreal courtroom today as Duclervil asked for more time to prepare the case.

Cadotte was charged with second-degree murder in February, a day after Jocelyne Lizotte, 60, was discovered in cardiac arrest.

On the day of the death, he wrote on Facebook he'd "cracked,'' consented to a request for assisted death and was awaiting police officers.