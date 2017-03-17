Newfoundland barn fire claims life of retired harness racing horse

NORTH RIVER, N.L. — A retired harness racing horse is dead following a fire that razed a barn and a garage in the Newfoundland community of North River.

Machthemoment was a 12-year-old gelding with long list of wins in his career in the province.

Firefighters from the Bay de Grave Fire Department responded to the blaze which also damaged a nearby home.

Fire chief Jim Edmunds says when firefighters arrived the barn was fully engulfed and there was little crews could do to save it.

Edmunds says owner Gerard Newell had attempted to save the horse but realized he was too late.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

(VOCM)