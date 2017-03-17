Police allege ex-patient shot and killed Ontario chiropractor in his clinic

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police say an Ontario chiropractor has died after a former patient allegedly shot him at his clinic.

Halton regional police say Ferdinand Mejilla, 50, was gunned down at his clinic in Burlington, Ont., just after noon on Thursday and died later in hospital.

They say Mejilla leaves behind five children and his family has asked for privacy.

Police say the suspect in the case, 44-year-old David Williamson, is in hospital in critical condition with what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They say Williamson was a one-time patient of Mejilla.