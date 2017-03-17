Police identify man killed in highway crash in South Bruce Peninsula
A
A
Share via Email
SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, Ont. — Police have identified a driver killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont.
They say 63-year-old Paul Ferretti of Georgian Bluffs, Ont., was driving a car that collided with a pickup truck just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say two passengers in the car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was one passenger in the truck.
The truck driver suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.
Highway 6 was closed for several hours for the investigation.