Two small planes collide over shopping mall south of Montreal

SAINT BRUNO, Que. — Police say two people have been injured after two small planes collided over a major shopping mall south of Montreal.

They say one of the planes crashed on the roof of the Promenades Saint-Bruno, while the other slammed into the parking lot.

Longueuil police say each plane only had a pilot on board.

A security perimeter has been set up and the shopping centre has been evacuated.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing a loud bang.

Nheil Martinez, who works inside the mall, was outside smoking a cigarette when he says he saw the shadow of a plane and heard its motor.

"I heard the motor so low to the ground and then a loud boom," he said.

"Then we saw pieces of plane fall out of the sky everywhere."

Martinez said he ran to the plane and saw a man inside, whose body was crushed.

The name Cargair could be seen on parts of the plane in the parking lot.

Cargair is a pilot-training academy based in nearby Longueuil.