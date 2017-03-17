Two small planes collide over shopping mall south of Montreal
SAINT BRUNO, Que. — Police say two people have been injured after two small planes collided over a major shopping mall south of Montreal.
They say one of the planes crashed on the roof of the Promenades Saint-Bruno, while the other slammed into the parking lot.
Longueuil police say each plane only had a pilot on board.
A security perimeter has been set up and the shopping centre has been evacuated.
Witnesses at the scene described hearing a loud bang.
Nheil Martinez, who works inside the mall, was outside smoking a cigarette when he says he saw the shadow of a plane and heard its motor.
"I heard the motor so low to the ground and then a loud boom," he said.
"Then we saw pieces of plane fall out of the sky everywhere."
Martinez said he ran to the plane and saw a man inside, whose body was crushed.
The name Cargair could be seen on parts of the plane in the parking lot.
Cargair is a pilot-training academy based in nearby Longueuil.
The company did not want to comment when reached by The Canadian Press.