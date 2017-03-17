Wreckage, no pilot: Officials investigate small plane crash in northern Ontario

MARATHON, Ont. — The wreckage of a plane rented in Michigan this week has turned up in northern Ontario, but police say there is no sign of anybody on board.

Ontario Provincial Police say the Cessna 172 was found about 60 kilometres east of Marathon.

Police say the plane crashed late Wednesday night.

The OPP say the pilot of the aircraft was not found at the crash scene and they've concluded their investigation.

The plane was rented in Ann Arbor and the OPP says it's related to a missing person case being handled by the University of Michigan Police Department.

Police in Michigan aren't releasing the identity of the person who rented the plane and say their investigation is still ongoing.