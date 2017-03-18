Alberta PC supporter arrested, charged with assault at leadership convention

CALGRY, Alta. — A former organizer with Jason Kenney's campaign has been charged with common assault at the Alberta PC party's leadership convention.

Calgary police confirm Alan Hallman was charged after a disturbance was reported late Friday night at the party's convention hall in the city's downtown.

Police say Hallman had been detained by security by that time.

He was released on a promise to appear and no court date has been set.

Hallman says in a statement he regrets any inconvenience resulting from the incident and will work to resolve it quickly.