Police investigating death of contractor at Ontario salt mine

GODERICH, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police and the province's labour ministry are investigating the death of a man at a salt mine in Goderich.

Mine owner Compass Minerals say the man was a contractor who was working at the mine Saturday morning.

Police and Compass are giving few details, but say emergency treatment was provided and the man was taken to hospital where he could not be revived.

Police say an autopsy is to be done Monday.

Staff were cleared from the mine while investigators did their work Saturday.