Truck driver arrested after drivers stranded during Quebec snow storm

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a truck driver who they allege refused to allow his vehicle to be towed from a highway during a snow storm Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old man was arrested at his residence in Laval Saturday morning.

Hundreds of motorists were stranded overnight in their vehicles on Highway 13 near Montreal as the city was blanketed by over 40 centimetres of snow.

Police say the man could eventually be charged with mischief.

For now he has been turned over to police in Kingston, Ont. where there was also a warrant for his arrest.