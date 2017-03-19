Alberta PC board meets to chart next steps on leader Jason Kenney's unity plan

CALGRY, Alta. — Alberta's Progressive Conservative board of directors will meet with leader Jason Kenney today to map out a plan to work out a merger with the Wildrose party.

Party president Katherine O'Neill says there is a lot of work to do and very little time to do it.

Kenney won the party leadership Saturday, capturing 75 per cent of delegate votes, on a plan to dissolve the PCs.

Under Alberta rules, parties can't merge but must close up shop and surrender assets.

Kenney says a merger is critical to avoid fatal vote splitting among small-c conservatives in the 2019 election.