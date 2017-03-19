Lethbridge says ice jams and quick melt are making water supply harder to treat

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta city is urging its residents to conserve water due to conditions on the Oldman River.

Lethbridge says on its website that a quick melt and ice jams are causing high turbidity in the river, making the water difficult to treat.

It says conservation will help maintain its storage levels until the treatment plant can make adjustments.

The city says it will also help avoid a boil-water order.

It asks that residents and businesses refrain from all outdoor use, including washing cars, and avoid using dishwashers, washing machines and taking long showers.