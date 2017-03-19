Police hunt for man wanted for stabbing, linked to stepson's death investigation

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Niagara police are on the hunt for a 43-year-old Ontario man wanted in connection to a stabbing at a bank and linked to the investigation of his stepson's death.

Justin Kuijer's seven-year-old stepson was found critically injured in St. Catharines, Ont., on Friday morning and died in hospital early Saturday.

Police have identified his stepson as Nathan Dumas. They are not releasing the boy's exact cause of death or why they have linked the investigations.

In a news release, police say Kuijer is wanted for attempted murder after a female bank employee at an RBC in St. Catharines was stabbed. They also say Nathan was found in critical condition 10 minutes earlier at residence on Queenston Street.

The attack at the bank is not considered a robbery or a domestic dispute, however, police say the victim and Kuijer know each other professionally.

Niagara police are asking to the public to contact them if they have seen Kuijer or his grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van with the Ontario licence plate number, BYTE392.