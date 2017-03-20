Brampton, Ont., man faces charges after loaded gun seized in Barrie, Ont.

BARRIE, Ont. — Police say a man is facing charges after officers in Barrie, Ont., seized a loaded gun and drugs.

Barrie police say a man allegedly fled when officers tried to speak to him on Saturday evening after he stepped off a sidewalk into oncoming traffic.

They say the man went into a nearby restaurant and was caught as he ran out the side door.

Investigators say a loaded 9-millimetre pistol, heroin and cocaine were seized.