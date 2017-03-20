Brampton, Ont., man faces charges after loaded gun seized in Barrie, Ont.
BARRIE, Ont. — Police say a man is facing charges after officers in Barrie, Ont., seized a loaded gun and drugs.
Barrie police say a man allegedly fled when officers tried to speak to him on Saturday evening after he stepped off a sidewalk into oncoming traffic.
They say the man went into a nearby restaurant and was caught as he ran out the side door.
Investigators say a loaded 9-millimetre pistol, heroin and cocaine were seized.
A 20-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is facing numerous firearms-related charges and possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking counts.