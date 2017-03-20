Elderly woman scared off break and enter suspects; one man now charged: police
LAKESHORE, Ont. — Police say a man who was scared off by an elderly woman while allegedly breaking into her home has been arrested and charged.
Provincial police say the woman was awoken by an alarm and voices in her Lakeshore, Ont., home around 5 a.m. last Sept. 24.
They say the woman confronted two men who had broken into her garage and home, and the startled men fled on foot.
OPP say forensic evidence from the scene has led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Windsor, Ont., man who is charged with two counts of break and enter.
Investigators say the second suspect has yet to be identified.
