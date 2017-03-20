Feds' innovation strategy inspired by economist who argues for bigger state role

OTTAWA — A U.K.-based economist known for advocating a prominent role for the state in fostering modern, high-tech growth is expected to leave her mark on Wednesday's federal budget.

Mariana Mazzucato's book, "The Entrepreneurial State," is required reading in the office of Navdeep Bains, and offers a glimpse at some of the ideas behind Ottawa's strategy to promote innovation.

Bains, who as economic development minister has been overseeing Canada's innovation agenda, has had discussions with Mazzucato; sources say her concepts have influenced both him and his policy team.

Mazzucato, an economics professor at University College London, seeks to dispel the belief that innovation only happens in a free-market setting, with the public sector staying well out of the way.

She says risk-wary private-sector investors are often ill at ease with unfamiliar new technology, and points to success stories like Apple's iPhone as evidence of governments making bold and lucrative early investments.