Four stories in the news today, March 20

Four stories in the news for Monday, March 20:

———

HOPES PLACED ON LIBERALS TO COUGH UP VENTURE CAPITAL CASH: Those connected with new and growing companies hope the Trudeau government will make additional commitments in the budget concerning venture capital. An existing federal venture-capital program will soon start to wind down and stakeholders say such support is necessary to keep momentum going in the startup industry. The budget is expected to include several measures aimed at improving the performance of the so-called innovation economy.

———

MILITARY TIGHTENS BELT: Officials in the defence department are curbing spending in order to free up millions of dollars for military operations and other more critical tasks. They've clamped down on non-essential travel, meetings with foreign counterparts and even Spring Break courses for cadets. The defence department isn't saying how much it hopes to save as it heads toward the end of the fiscal year on March 31. The cost-cutting is in addition to the military curbing use of its vehicles, keeping warships in port and cutting back on flying times.

———

KENNEY FORGES AHEAD WITH EFFORT TO UNITE ALBERTA'S RIGHT: Newly minted Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney meets with the leader of the province's other right of centre party today. Kenney hopes to start talks with Wildrose leader Brian Jean as soon as possible in order to merge the two parties before the next provincial election. Kenney cruised to victory in the PC leadership race over the weekend.

———