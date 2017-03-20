Girl charged in alleged assaults on hospital employee and officer in Peterborough
A
A
Share via Email
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A teenage girl is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a hospital employee and a police officer.
Peterborough, Ont., police say they were called to the hospital on Saturday after the alleged assault on the employee.
They allege an officer was assaulted while attempting to apprehend the suspect.
Investigators say a 17-year-old girl is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault and failing to comply with a sentence.
She has been released from custody and is to appear in court on April 10.
Most Popular
-
-
Alt-right groups hold M-103 protest outside Calgary City Hall
-
How do I tell a coworker her chatter is wasting my time — without sounding like a grump?
-
Class geared to girls at Alberta school should teach more life skills — like marrying rich: Mochama