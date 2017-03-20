Girl charged in alleged assaults on hospital employee and officer in Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A teenage girl is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a hospital employee and a police officer.

Peterborough, Ont., police say they were called to the hospital on Saturday after the alleged assault on the employee.

They allege an officer was assaulted while attempting to apprehend the suspect.

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault and failing to comply with a sentence.