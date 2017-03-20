Len Mitzel, former 2-term Tory MLA for Medicine Hat, dead at 71
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A former MLA for southeastern Alberta has died.
Len Mitzel, who served the riding of Cypress-Medicine Hat, died Sunday.
He was 71.
Mitzel held the riding for the Progressive Conservatives from 2004-2012.
Lorne Taylor, who was the legislative member before Mitzel, says the riding is made up of both rural and urban areas and Mitzel represented both well.
Taylor said Mitzel had been battling cancer.
“He was a decent, honourable, honest, caring person,” Taylor said.
