New Brunswick government and the province's teachers reach tentative agreement
FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government and the province's teachers' federation have reached a tentative collective agreement.
It comes more than a year after their last agreement expired.
The tentative agreement covers more than 7,500 teachers, supply teachers, vice-principals and principals.
Treasury Board President Roger Melanson says education is a top priority and he's pleased a tentative deal has been reached.
Both sides have agreed to withhold details until a ratification vote is held.
