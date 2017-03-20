New Hampshire governor lauds Northern Pass as a 'win-win' project

MONTREAL — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is promising he will be the biggest promoter possible of the Northern Pass hydrelectric line.

The line is an interconnection aimed at linking the power grids of Quebec and New Hampshire and increasing the flow of hydroelectricity from the province south of the border.

It has been challenged on the U.S. side of the border, particularly in the White Mountains area, for spoiling scenic landscapes.

The Republican governor was in Montreal today to speak to an international relations group and to meet with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

Sununu described Northern Pass as a "'win-win" project for Quebec and New Hampshire and said that if it were just up to him, it would see the light of day tomorrow.