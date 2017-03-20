Niagara Catholic elementary teachers locked out amid lengthy bargaining

WELLAND, Ont. — The Niagara Catholic District School Board has locked out elementary school teachers amid bargaining that began more than a year ago.

The board gave notice March 3 that teachers would be locked out starting today if no deal had been reached.

All central education unions — including the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association — have reached agreements with the provincial government to extend their current contracts until August 2019, past the next election.

The most recent round of bargaining was the first in a new system in which central deals are negotiated with the government then local deals are negotiated with the individual school boards.

Only three local agreements are still outstanding out of a total of 471, including the Niagara Catholic elementary teachers.