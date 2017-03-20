Sentencing delayed for London, Ont., group home operator on fire code violations
LONDON, Ont. — Sentencing has been delayed for a London, Ont., group home operator convicted of a dozen fire code violations in connection with a deadly blaze.
Keith Charles was to be sentenced in Provincial Offences court on Monday, but the matter was put off to allow Charles, who is representing himself, to obtain a pre-sentence report.
Charles made the request for a pre-sentence report after justice of the peace Peter Aharan said he was considering a 30 day jail sentence to be served on weekends.
The prosecution had been recommending Charles pay $5,000 per count, for a total of $60,000 in fines, and 18 months probation. A new sentencing date will be set on March 30.
Last week, Charles was found guilty of the fire code violations at the home where 72-year-old David MacPherson was killed in a blaze in November of 2014.
The group home for high need individuals was operated by Charles under the name People Helping People.
