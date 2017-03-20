Suspect in fatal shooting dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound: police

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a southern Ontario chiropractor has died in hospital.

Halton regional police say 44-year-old David Williamson of Burlington, Ont., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They say chiropractor Ferdinand Mejilla, a 50-year-old father of five, died in hospital after being shot at his clinic in Burlington last Thursday.

Investigators say Williamson was a one-time patient of Mejilla.