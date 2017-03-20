Wholesale trade tops expectations and hits record in latest good economic news

OTTAWA — The automotive sector helped Canadian wholesale sales beat expectations and hit a record in January in another sign of gathering strength in the economy.

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales climbed 3.3 per cent to $59.1 billion in January, the largest monthly percentage gain since November 2009.

Economists had expected a gain of 0.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

The data follows recent stronger-than-expected results for manufacturing sales, trade and job creation in Canada.

The motor vehicle and parts subsector grew by 17.1 per cent at $11.9 billion, the largest gain in dollar terms and its first increase in three months.

Excluding the subsector, wholesale sales increased 0.3 per cent in January.