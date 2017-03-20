News / Canada

Woman distributed intimate photos of ex with another woman: police allege

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Police say a Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., woman is charged after allegedly distributing intimate pictures of her ex-husband.

It's alleged the woman distributed images of the man and another woman via the Internet without their consent on Feb. 21.

Police say the 49-year-old woman was arrested on March 17 and is charged with one count of distributing intimate images without consent.

She is to appear in court on April 5.

 

