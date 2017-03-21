911 call from alleged victim leads to human trafficking charges against 3 people

GEORGINA, Ont. — Three people are facing charges in a human trafficking investigation that police say began with a 911 call from an alleged victim.

York regional police say they received a call late on March 12 from a woman who alleged she was being held against her will at an unknown location for the purpose of prostitution.

Officers were able to determine the call came from a town about 75 kilometres north of Toronto.

Investigators say they located the alleged victim in a Georgina, Ont., home, and arrested two men and a boy.

A 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., man is charged with 13 counts, including trafficking in persons, kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, cocaine trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.