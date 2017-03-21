Couillard blasts article in Maclean's that calls Quebec 'pathologically alienated'

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is taking a very dim view of an article in Maclean's that depicts the province as a "pathologically alienated and low-trust society."

The piece was written by Andrew Potter, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada.

It states the events surrounding the recent massive snowstorm that saw 300 cars stranded overnight on a major Montreal highway reveal a malaise that is eating away at the foundations of Quebec society.

Potter says there is an absence of solidarity in the province in so many different ways.

That prompted Couillard to lambaste the article as deplorable and based on prejudice.