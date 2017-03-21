EU trade chief expects Canada will ratify trade deal within weeks

OTTAWA — The European Union's trade chief says she expects Canada to ratify a landmark free trade agreement within weeks.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says she expects the Canada-EU pact to stand as an example of the merits of free trade for the protectionist Donald Trump administration in Washington.

Despite Trump's anti-trade rhetoric, Malmstrom says there is still hope of a U.S.-EU free deal because Trump hasn't formally declared the negotiations dead, unlike the Trans-Pacific Partnership which he pulled the U.S. out of in January.

Malmstrom says the proposed U.S.-EU free trade deal has flown under the radar of fractious U.S. politics.

She also praised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a successful visit to Washington last month, saying it promoted "global interests," not just Canada's.