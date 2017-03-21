Goodale plans spring legislation to revamp controversial anti-terror bill C-51

OTTAWA — The federal public safety minister says the Liberals plan to introduce legislation this spring to revamp the Conservative anti-terrorism bill known as C-51.

In an interview, Ralph Goodale says the package could include other measures that flow from the government's recently concluded national security consultation.

The Liberals have promised to repeal "problematic elements" of omnibus security legislation ushered in by the previous Conservative government after a gunman stormed Parliament Hill.

C-51 gave the Canadian Security Intelligence Service explicit powers to disrupt terrorist threats, not just gather information about them.

It also created a new offence of promoting the commission of terrorist offences and broadened the government's no-fly list powers.

The Trudeau government has committed to ensuring all CSIS warrants respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to preserve legitimate protest and advocacy, and to define terrorist propaganda more clearly.