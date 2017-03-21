Kingston, Ont., police charge man and woman after drugs and stolen property seized

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a man and woman are facing charges after detectives seized a large quantity of stolen property, cash and drugs.

Kingston, Ont., police say storage lockers and homes were searched earlier this month and officers recovered stolen property, and seized about $150,000 in cash, along with crystal methamphetamine heroin, crack cocaine, and other narcotics.

They say a 44-year-old Kinston woman and a 32-year-old Cloyne, Ont., man were arrested at their homes and jointly charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman also faces five additional counts of possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking and one additional count of possession of stolen property.