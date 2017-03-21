Liberals to extend Iraq mission without any changes until battle for Mosul ends

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is expected to extend Canada's mission in Iraq in the coming days, as it waits for the battle of Mosul to end.

The current mission was launched last year and saw the government withdraw Canadian fighter jets from the U.S.-led bombing campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, while tripling the number of special forces in northern Iraq.

That mission was set to expire next week, but sources tell The Canadian Press that it will be extended several months without any changes.

They say Canada remains committed to helping Iraq get back on its feet, but the country's exact needs won't be known until ISIL is defeated in Mosul.

That battle is expected to take several more weeks, if not months, as Iraqi forces engage in bloody house-to-house fighting to push the extremist group from the country's second-largest city.

Military commanders have warned that victory in Mosul won't mark the end of ISIL in Iraq, as most expect it to abandon conventional military tactics in favour of terror tactics, like suicide bombings.

That will require different training and support from the international community, which to this point has been largely focused on helping Iraqi and Kurdish forces fight ISIL as a regular military force.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan alluded to this situation on Tuesday when asked about the future of Canada's mission in Iraq.

"What we're doing now is making sure that we're talking to our coalition partners, looking at the situation on the ground," he said.